Lion attack and kill im owner wey bin trust am well-well

Image copyright Getty Images

Lions for one game farm wey dey east of Pretoria, South Africa don attack and kill dia 70 years old owner wey bin dey train dem.

Di owner wey local media say im name na Leon van Biljon, AKA "di Lion Man" bin enta wia di lions dey, for cage, to fix broken fence wen one of di lion wey im trust attack am from behind.

Dis attack happun for di Mahala View Lodge near Cullinan, wey be Leon van Biljon house.

According to report of how e take happun, Van Biljon bin sit down back di three lions as im dey fix di fence, then one of di come attack am for neck.

Afta di attack, staff members come shot di three lions die.

News24 report say Best Care tok-tok pesin Xander Loubser tell dem say;

"Pipo for di area na im make di decision to shoot di lions so dat dem go fit carry di man wey don already die comot from di place."

"We dey wait for di official paramedic to get more information about wetin happun. Dis now don be police mata, so we neva remove di man dead bodi."

Cullinan police tok-tok pesin, Constable Connie Moganedi confam say officers don visit di place and dem don open investigation.

Image copyright Getty Images

She say di caretaker shout for help wen im see di lion dey attack Van Biljon and neighbours rush come help.

Van Biljon bin dey offer "exclusive lion lectures, feedings and game drives for guests," according to wetin dey di Mahala View Lion Lodge website.

Sabi pipo tok say di death of oga Van Biljon na evidence say big cats no be animal wey pesin suppose train, dem suppose allow dem to waka free.

Mr van Biljon dey train two male lion- Rambo and Nakita, and one female lion Katryn since dem be small pikin and e dey waka and socialise wit dem.