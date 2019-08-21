Image example Babatunde Fashola

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don give positions to di ministers im appoint. Although pipo bin don know who dis pipo be, na wetin dem go handle na im di president reveal on Wednesday.

One of di tins wey shock many Nigerians from di swearing-in and appointment of portfolio ceremony na di positions Buhari give di former Govnor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola.

Di president no return Fashola to im former portfolio as di kontri minister of Power, Works and Housing, instead wetin im give am na just Minister of Works and Housing.

President Buhari return ministry of power to di standalone ministry wey e bin dey for many years and pipo don dey chook mouth for dis decision.

'Why Buhari comot power from Fashola hand?'

Public Affairs Analyst Bala Zaka tell BBC Pidgin say, for dis new tenure, di ministry wey dem give Fashola na di best one for am.

"Dem consider Fashola strength and competence wen dem give am di office," na so im tok."

For first term, im bin get so much work for im hands becos power get plenty work and works and housing too no be moi-moi, as di minister gatz to dey travel upanda all di time, "so na more of say im get so many tins to do" and dem gatz reduce im work load, na so im tok

Zaka add say, work for power dey technically, physically and professionally demanding and because Fashola bin no get di technical knowledge, im bin no too get support from di stakeholders.

Some decisions wey Fashola make bin no go down well wit di stakeholders, dem bin get issues wit tariffs, dem bin get issues wit deregulation and license.

Stakeholders bin want make dem increase di price of electricity, even though Fashola increase di price, but im no increase am as high as dem bin want and dis no go down well wit dem.

Zaka add say even though im do im best, Nigerians no see di practical manifestation of generation, distribution and transmission.

New Ministries Buhari carry come

Presido Muhammadu Buhari also introduce two new ministerial positions for di swearing in ceremony for Abuja.

One of di new ministries na di Ministry of Special Duties. George Akume na im go run dis ministry, but plenty pipo no sabi wetin di ministry dey for.

Di second new ministry na di Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development wey Sadiya Umar Faruk go head.

Di hope na say di ministry go handle all di mata wey relate to internally displaced pesin dem plus oda victims of disasters including flood and Boko Haram attacks.

Image copyright Federal Ministry of Labour Image example One of di meetings ASUU do wit di Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige for Federal Ministry of Labour inside Abuja to solve dia strike mata.

Ministers wey dey come back wey pipo no too gbadun

Nigerians dey para on top some ministers wey dem cari put for di same portfolio wey dem judge say dem no do well.

Chris Ngige

Dr Chris Ngige no be one of di ministers wey pipo enjoy im waka as Minister of Labour and Employment for president Buhari first tenure.

Dis na sake of di plenty strikes wey happun under im watch. From di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike for three months, to di National Labour Congress call for di approval of di new minimum wage bill, to di inauguration of di board of di National Social Insurance Trust Fund NSITF.

One of im tok wey make Nigerians para na wen im tok say doctors boku for Nigeria.

Adamu Adamu

Dis na anoda minister pipo no too gbadun.

During di last cabinet meeting, e tok say e no hapi say during im tenure, Nigeria no fit reduce di number of pikin dem wey no dey go school by half.

Muhammadu Musa Bello

Some Nigerians para for im second return as di Minister of di Federal Capital Territory, dem say Abuja turn sometin dem no understand under im watch.