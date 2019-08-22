Image copyright BEDE SHERPARD HUMAN RIGHT WATCH Image example Separatist fighters for Cameroon English-speaking regions don target schools and even kidnap school pikin dem before

Some pipo for Cameroon di fear say as military court sentence Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and odas for life in prison, e go spoil for shiddon tok for end Anglophone crisis and back-to-school campaign.

Cameroon Prime Minister Joseph Ngute bin visit de two regions early dis year wia im tok say President Biya bi ready for dialogue. Ministers bin also campaign make schools start for Anglophone regions.

But rights groups, political parties and kontri pipo wey follow BBC Pidgin tok get fear for mind.

Colbert Gwain, human rights activist for Bamenda say e di doubt how schools go start in di two regions with de sentence.

"Even de few schools weh deh for open for Bamenda e go hard for dem now wit de sentence. All man di wait as separatist di hold meeting for know which side for put foot", e tok.

Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) party through e tok-tok pesin say e hard for understand de sentence for taim weh CRM and e partners, international community and kontri pipo di ask for dialogue. CRM di doubt how de sentence fit end de crisis and make pikin dem go back for school Northwest and Southwest as authorities di campaign.

Agbor Nkongho, vice-president African Bar Association, say ministers and politicians goment send join and anger di pipo:

Nestor Achiri, weh dey live for Bamenda, say wit de kana condition for Bamenda afta de sentence, pipo di feel say trouble dey for front and e don reduce de campaign for back to school to nought.

"Even today, part for town around commercial avenue bi lock and e don make some pipo di pack dia cargo di komot for Bamenda", e tok.

Buea pipo di grumble di tok only for back di condemn de life sentence for Anglophone leaders. Schools for Buea don bi for way way pikin dem di hide uniform go wear'am for school for some parts.

For place laik Mile 16 and Muea, e go hard for school for start but for ada parts school fit open.

Cameroon army for dia Facebook page di campaign make school start wit message say school na for all and make all go for school.