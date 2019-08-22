Jumia say magomago happun for dia company

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wen e come to buying and selling online for Nigeria, no company reach Jumia

Online company Jumia, don confam say magomago happun for operations for Nigeria - dia biggest market.

Di company say dem don suspend dia workers wey get hand inside those transactions and say dem dey torchlight di mata.

Jumia say wuruwuru orders wey di pipo place reach 2% of wetin di company sell last year and 4% of wetin dem sell for first three months of dis year.

Oga patapata for Jumia, Sacha Poignonnec, say independent sales agents and sellers collobi wit staff of di company to do magomago as dem place orders wey dem come later cancel.

Di company say dem don sack di sales agents and remove sellers wey get hand for di wayo from dia platform.

Dis na anoda wowo tori for Jumia, afta dem join New York Stock Exchange dis year.

For May, one research by Citron accuse Jumia say dem be wayo; say di company do wayo for dia figures wey include to increase di number of active customers and merchants dem get.

Jumia dey like Amazon for Africa wit four million customers wey dey across 14 kontris at di end of last year.

Since dem launch for 2012, di company don lose reach $1 billion.