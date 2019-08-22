Image copyright @biodunfatoyinbo/@busoladakolo Image example Biodun Fatoyinbo don deny di accuse of rape wey Busola Dakolo sama am

Senior pastor of di Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (Coza), Biodun Fatoyinbo, no show face for panel wey dey investigate rape accuse wey dey im head. Di Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) don tok.

Di PFN wey be join-bodi of Pentecostal pastors for Nigeria bin set up di panel to investigate di rape accuse wey Busola Dakolo nack for di head of di Coza pastor.

Busola wey be wife of popular singer Timi Dakolo, say di pastor bin rape her many-many years ago wen she be im church member.

Tok-tok pesin of PFN, Emma Isong, tell tori pipo for Lagos on Thursday say dem try to reach oga Fatoyinbo make e come give im own side, but im no show. Im say Busola and her husband ansa di panel invitation to give her side of wetin happun.

"Di panel siddon for more than one month, hold several meetings wit several parties wey connect wit dis mata", im tok.

Im say PFN send invitations to di church and through pipo wey connect wit Fatoyinbo wey receive di invitations.

Pastor Fatoyinbo no be member of PFN and im don deny di accuse of di rape before.

As e be now, di panel say dem no fit reach any conclusion on top di mata as di main pesin no turn up.

Di PFN bin set up di panel wey get five men and nine women, afta plenty Nigerians ask say wetin di join-bodi dey do on top di rape accuse mata.