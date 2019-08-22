Image copyright Twitter / iamekweremadu Image example Fellow lawmakers in Nigeria go greet Ekweremadu for house afta im return to im kontri

Germany police say dem don begin investigate four pipo ontop di kasala wey lawmaker Ike Ekweremadu see for di hands of some Nigerians during one event for Nuremburg.

Di police tell BBC say dem give protection to di lawmaker wen some pipo begin throw eggs ontop di car and even escort am reach im hotel.

"Plenty expulsion orders na im we don issue and investigation don begin against four pipo", di first oga police, Robert Sandmann from Mittelfranken Police HQ bin tell di BBC.

Di whole tin happun last Saturday wen Igbos for Germany bin invite senator Ekweremadu to come follow dem celebrate dia culture day, but kasala burst as some men waylay am, no allow am enta di hall.

For her reaction, former colleague of Ekweremadu and present Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Ewera tok say: "German goment and law enforcement agencies suppose make sure say pipo wey do dis kain tin face di consequences of dia action."

E no dey clear if her call for arrest follow for reason why German police don torchlight di mata now.

Some local media bin report say di senator for di middle of all dis, Ekweremadu, don already 'forgive' di pipo wey waylay am.