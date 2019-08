As Nigeria president assign positions to di ministers wey go serve for im next level goment, some Nigerians don chook mouth ontop how dem feel about di ministerial list.

Some of di pipo wey tok to BBC Pidgin chook mouth as di president return 14 of di ministers wey serve for im first tenure and increase di list from 36 to 43 ministers.

Di youngest minister for di list dey 45 years.