Police arrest kidnappers wey collect palm oil, yam, Schnapps as ransom

Image copyright Google Image example Police say pipo for di community know and recognise di kidnappers

Ogun state Police command don arrest four suspected kidnappers wey collect N3.5m, one carton of schnapps, 30 litres of palm oil and 10 tubers of yam before dem release di victims wey dem kidnap.

Di Police tok-tok pesin for Ogun state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, tell BBC Pidgin say dem don parade dem in front of tori pipo.

Oyeyemi say dem arrest dem yesterday for around di community wey dem go kidnap di victims, Ode-Omi and add say even di community pipo recognise dis kidnappers.

Di kidnappers bin kidnap three pesin inside Ode-Omi for Ogun waterside local goment area of Ogun State wey be di boundary community between Lagos.

One pesin from di family bin tell tori pipo say di kidnappers collect di sum of N3.5m, come demand one carton of Schnapps, 30 litres of palm oil and 10 tubers of yam.

According to local media report, di police say operatives of di anti-kidnapping unit surround and lay ambush for di kidnappers on Wednesday as dem dey plan to relocate from di creeks.

"We allow dem to enta dia vehicle and as dem dey try to leave, we surround and arrest dem wit dia guns and oda ammunition." Na so local tori pipo quote oga Oyeyemi.