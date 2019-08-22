Image copyright EPA

One man dey hospital afta crocodile wey belong to Cuba former leader Fidel Castro bite am.

Di man wey dey in 70s, bin dey attend one crayfish party for Skansen Aquarium for Stockholm on Tuesday wen di accident happun.

According to police, di man bin put "im hand for di wrong side of di security glass" wen di crocodile bite am.

Di animal na one of two Cuban crocodiles for di aquarium. Fidel Castro bin dash Russia Vladimir Shatalov as gift for di 1970s.

Di head of di aquarium Jonas Wahlstrom tell Aftonbladet say di man bin dey give speech wen di incident happun.

Pipo wey attend di party use napkin to stop di bleeding as dem wait for ambulance to arrive.

Oga Wahlstrom say di aquarium go dey check di way dem keep di animal to make sure say e no happun again.

"Dis kain tin neva happun before with these crocodiles dem before, we don get dem for more dan 40 years."

Mikael Petterson, police control room officer, tell local tori pipo say dem "bandage di man hand wella" when officers show for di area.

Castro dash di crocodiles, Castro and Hillary, to Russian cosmonaut Vladimir Shatalov for 1978. According to Spanish tori pipo La Vanguardia, oga Shatalov donate dem to Moscow Zoo when dem become too big and dangerous.

Tori bi say for 1981, dem hand di crocodile ova to di aquarium for Stockholm as it get better facility to care for di animals.

For 2015, oga Wahlstrom personally take 10 of di crocodiles' pikin to Cuba as part of di island state effort to boost di number of rare species.