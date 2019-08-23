Dino Melaye go appeal afta tribunal comot am as senator

  • 23 August 2019
Senator Dino Melaye Image copyright @DINOMELAYE (INSTAGRAM)
Image example Dino Melaye dey also contest to be govnor of Kogi state

Election tribunal for Kogi state, don cancel Dino Melaye victory as senator wey dey represent Kogi west senatorial district.

For Friday judgement, di tribunal order fresh election for di district.

One of di pipo wey contest against oga Melaye, Smart Adeyemi of di APC, na im bin carri di election mata go tribunal.

Senator Melaye say no cause for alarm about di mata, say im go get judgement for Appeal court.

