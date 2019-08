Image copyright Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe/Twitter Image example Cameroon military court bin sentence Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and e kombi dem

Separatists no di gree wit idea for lockdown for show solidarity for de ten separatists leaders weh military court sentence for life prison.

Cameroon military court bin sentence Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and e kombi dem for prison for life for seka say deh di promote secession, rebellion and oda crimes dem for August 20.

Afta de sentence different groups for separatist react for different ways dem. First release komot from group weh deh di call interin goment, from communication secretary Chris Anu.

Dis group declare three weeks lockdown for 26 August go reach 16 September. Dis period too na wen pikin dem suppose go back for school.

De leaders leave some few days inside dis period for lockdown say na for make pipo look for chop.

But Cho Ayaba Ambazonia defence forces group di shing say deh no wan any lockdown. Deh say lesson for 10 lockdown for February bin cause more harm dan good.

De regret de sentence for leaders but say deh suppose make sure say mami and pikin dem bi safe but for lockdown for three weeks go only make pipo dem run from the regions.

De say for dem na ghost town dey for Mondays and school no go open for de two regions as dia commanders and fighters get for gree any decision weh interim goment take.

Anoda group, Ground Zero Defence Council, say interin goment take de decision weh deh no know and deh di tell population say make deh go on wit dia activities.

Deh say de lockdown by interim goment no get any effect. Deh tell population say since weh deh sentence dia interim president for prison for life, make deh bi careful for seka say tins no go be de same again.

Anoda interim goment weh e bi linked to Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe say deh support de lockdown for Ambazonia defence council for September 2, 6 and 9 and 13 but sey de lockdown from August 26 to 16 September no ni necessary, Dabney Yerima write.