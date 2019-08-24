Wetin be G7 summit, wetin dem dey do?

Image copyright Getty Images

Di G7 group of nations go meet for French resort town of Biarritz for dia 45th meeting. But wetin be G7, who be dia members and wetin dem dey do?

Wetin be G7?

Di G7 (or Group of Seven) na join body wey be seven largest economy dem for di world: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States.

Di group dey see demself as "ogbonge community wey get better value" with freedom and human rights, democracy and di rule of law, prosperity and development as dia main value dem.

Wetin dem dey do?

Di first set wey meet for na 1975 na six dem be "to exchange ideas on possible solutions" to di economic wahala wey bin dey ground dat time. Canada join dem di next year.

Ministers and civil servants from di G7 countries dey meet throughout di year to discuss tins wey concern dem.

Each member dey take over di G7 presidency for a year and host dia two-day summit meeting.

Some of di agenda wey dem don discuss for dia past meeting na Energy, climate change, HIV/Aids and global security.

Wen dem finish dia meeting dem go release statement, alias communiqué wey go tok about wetin dem agree.

Pipo wey dey attend di G7 nations' na head of goment plus di president of European Commission (currently Jean-Claude Juncker, wey go miss di Biarritz sake of surgery) and di president of European Council - wey be Donald Tusk.

As part of dia tradition dem dey also oda nation dem and international also dey invited to attend. Di koko for di the Biarritz summit na "fight against inequality".

Image copyright Getty Images Image example I no go gree pipo sabi dey show face for G7 summit wella

Each summit dey attract plenty I no go gree pipo, wey dey represent different-different organisations dem, from environment to anti-capitalists, heavy security no dey allow dem go near di venue.

G7 dey effective?

Even though say dem dey criticise dem well-well say "dia time don pass", di G7 don help for many areas wey include to lunch global fund to fight Aids, TB and malaria, wey dem say don save 27 million pipo since 2002.

Dem claim say na dem dey behind di implementation of di 2016 Paris climate agreement, although United States don tell dem say dem go withdraw from di agreement.

Why China no be member?

Even though na dem get di biggest population and di second -biggest economy, China low level of wealth per pesin for dia population mean say dem no qualify.

Russia bin dey part of dem before?

Russia join di group, wey don become di G8, for 1998 but dem chop suspension for 2014 afta dem occupy Crimea from Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump believe sam dem suppose admit dem back "because according to am Russia suppose dey for di negotiating table".

Image copyright AFP Image example President Trump reject di final communiqué wey G7 leaders agree for 2018 summit

Which kind challenge dem wey G7 dey face?

Within dem as a group e get some tins wey dem no agree, di recent one na when President Trump clash with oda member ontop tax on imports and climate change for last year meeting for Canada.

Di organisation don chop yabis say e no dey show di current state of global politics or economics.

Africa, Latin America or southern hemisphere no dey part of di G7 nations.