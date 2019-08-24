Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria gofment wan start to dey license online radio and television stations, including foreign broadcasters, wey dey operate for di kontri.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed wey make di announcement for Abuja, say President Muhammadu Buhari bin approve some kain changes dem for di broadcasting industry.

Im say di changes no be to block press freedom but to clean di industry.

"Oga presido don approve plenti changes for di industry, at di right place, I go let you know," Lai Mohammed tok.

Di minister promise say im go carry along members of di Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) for di review of di Broadcasting Code.

Oga Mohammed add say Presido Buhari dey committed to free media but make di press dey try regulate dia sef for di sake of di kontri and di sake of di industry.

"Today, if anybody hear wetin dem dey tok for some radio or TV stations, you go tink say dis kontri dey fight war or say Christians no fit live wit Muslims, or say seperation dey between North and South," Mohammed add.

Im beg make di press dey use dia platforms for di unity of di kontri.