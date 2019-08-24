Image copyright Getty Images Image example Since di report come out, oda universities don begin to investigate weda dem too benefit financially from slave trade

Glasgow University don agree to raise and spend £20m afta dem discover say dem benefit reach millions of pounds from slave trade.

Dis fit be di first institution for UK to do dis kain "programme of restorative justice".

Di moni dem go raise am and spend am over di next 20 years as dem go set up and manage di Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research.

Dem go run am in partnership wit di University of di West Indies.

Di centre, wey go dey for Glasgow and di Caribbean, go sponsor research work and raise awareness of di history of slavery and how e take affect di world.

Prof Sir Hilary Beckles, vice-chancellor of di University of di West Indies, tok say di university decision na ogbonge step to recognise how dem take follow do slavery before-before.

Dis one dey happun afta one study by di university torchlight thousands of donations dem receive for di 18th and 19th centuries.

E show say plenti of di moni come from pipo wey make am through slavery.

Oga dem say although di university bin no own slaves or sell wetin slaves produce, e clear say dem collect beta financial support.

In total, wetin dem receive fit reach between £16.7m and £198m for today moni.

Donations to di 1866-1880 campaign to build di university current campus for Gilmorehill find out say 23 pipo wey give moni get links to di New World slave trade.

Since di report come out, oda universities don begin to investigate weda dem also benefit from di slave trade.

Cambridge University don start dia own investigation and go consider how dem fit pay for any links to slave trade.