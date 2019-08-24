Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wizkid follow for album wey Beyonce release recently and im collabo for di Brown Skin Girl song

August or March? 1st of March or 24th August?

Dat na di kwesion some fans of Nigerian afrobeats musician, Wizkid, dey debate for Twitter afta di star show face for di social media site.

Wizkid bin tweet for January say im dey take break and promise to return by March:

But March come go, im no show face.

April, May, June, July; starboy still no appear for di site.

So you go imagine fans surprise wen on 24 August, di musician post im first tweet since January.

"Elo Elo!! How tings tings ❤️":

E come follow dat tweet wit "Happy 1st of March 😁":

Wizzy post don make im fans react, as some of dem no fit hide how belle sweet dem.

Dis fan cry say im "man" don return:

Some fans agree wit Wizkid as dem declare di day 1st of March: