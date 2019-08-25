Helicopter Jam plane for Mallorca, kill seven Pipo

Image copyright Incendios F Baleares Image example The wreckage of the plane landed on a road

At least seven pipo don die afta Plane jam helicopter for Mallorca, Spain.

Di crash happun near Inca,for di north of di popular tourist island wey dey for di coast of mainland Spain.

Di regional gofment say two of di pipo wey die never reach 18 years.

Five of di victims, including di two minors, been dey on board di helicopter while di two oda pipo bin travel for di small plane wey nget only two seats.

Francina Armengol wey be Regional President say dem don send emergency team make dem begin work for wia di accident happun and one of di regional ministers don dey di scene.

Local tori paper, Diario De Mallorca say di collision bin happun for air ova di Inca hospital around 13:36 local time (12:36 GMT).

Photo of di accident wey di local fire service dey circulate show di wreckage of di aircrafts.

Di tail section of one land for road, and another photo show say di metal wey catch fire for one garden dey black and e twist.

Spanish tori outlet La Sexta say di wreckage of di helicopter and small plane land for farm wey dey nearby.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez don express "solidarity and sympathy" for di pipo wey di accident affect.