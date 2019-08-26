Kenya don export dia first crude oil

Image example Kenya dey hope to begin produce oil main-main by 2024

Kenya don export dia first batch of oil as Presido Uhuru Kenyatta tear rubber di crude shipment from di port of Mombasa on Monday morning.

Dem dey hail am as ogbonge day and important step as dem dey march go full exploration and development of oil for di East African nation.

Wetin dem dey do now na testing before dem go begin full production and exportation for around 2024.

Di kontri dey expect to rake in $84m (£69m) over di next two years.

UK-based Chinese company ChemChina UK Ltd win di bid to buy di first batch of 240,000 barrels under di Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS).

Dem receive oil bids from companies for Asia and Europe, but di join-bodi oil production company, wey explorer Tullow Oil lead, na dem give di contract to ChemChina.

Dem transport di crude 850km (528 miles) by road from di kontri northern oil fields for Turkana to Mombasa.

As e be now, Kenya no get any oil pipeline for ground.

Plan to join wit Uganda build pipeline fail afta Kampala say dem go instead partner wit Tanzania.

Tullow estimate say Kenya fields for Turkana hold up to 560 million barrels of oil and expect to produce up to 100,000 barrels per day from 2022.