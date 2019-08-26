Image example Pipo wey dey live for di area tell BBC say na last week di demolition happun

Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike don deny report say di goment demolish one Mosque inside di state.

Im tell tori pipo say goment bin don give notice make dem no build for di land, and say dem carri di mata go court wia goment win di case.

"E dey unfortunate say pipo go think say dem build mosque and gofment go demolish am", im tell tori pipo wen im go di site on Monday.

Im say if anybodi dey doubt, make di Muslim community come out to identify wia dem build di Mosque wey dem say goment demolish.

Chief Imam of Trans Amadi central Mosque, Alhaji Harum Mohammad, tell BBC Pidgin say for 2010 goment bin demolish di structure wey dem build for di land and dem no give notice.

Im say dem drag di mata go court and court rule say na dem get di land and say afta dat time, dem begin build dia structure and goment show face again to demolish di building.

Pipo wey dey live for di Rainbow Town area of Port Harcourt tell BBC Pidgin say na last week dem demolish di building.

