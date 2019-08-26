Nigeria carry last for jollof competition as Ghana win

Image example Na three judges taste de jollof to decide de winner

Ghana finish Nigeria for jollof competition after 24-year-old chef, Sika Mortoo, flog en Nigerian counterpart take win de cooking competition.

De Onga Jollof Battle happen last weekend for Accra as two chefs from Ghana den Naija enter battle to find out which country dey prepare de best jollof.

Jollof be popular West African meal which dem dey take rice, tomato sauce den other spicy ingredients prepare.

De meal be popular among countries like Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Cameroon.

Nigerian chef Turay bring her jollof A game, but e no dey enof to win

But for years now, Ghana den Nigeria always dey fight over de top pot in terms of which country jollof better pass.

After de judges taste both plates of jollof, all three judges vote in favour of de Ghana jollof.

De final results be Ghana jollof 95% and Nigeria jollof which chef Turay prepare, score 75%.

Jollof competition between Nigeria and Ghana no dey end

De three judges from Ghana, Nigeria den South Africa all vote in favour of Ghana jollof.

Winner of de jollof competition, Sika Mortoo, carry de cash prize of $2000 home. En Nigeria counterpart, chef Turay, take home $1000.