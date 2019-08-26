Kaduna state go pay N30,000 minimum wage from September

Image copyright @ELRUFAI/TWITTER

Kaduna state goment don announce say dem go begin pay di 30,000 naira new national minimum wage from 1st September 2019.

Di Special adviser to di govnor on media and communications, Muyiwa Adekeye tok dis one for di end of di state executive council meeting wey di deputy govnor, Hadiza Balarabe chair.

E tok say di council agree to pay di new minimum wage and oda adjustments money give civil servants starting from September.

Adekeye say "goment consider many things before e decide to begin pay di 30,000 naira new minimum wage, one of which na money wey di state dey make internally and money wey dem dey get from federal goment wey dey enter di state".

Di media aide to di govnor tok say to pay di new minimum wage and adjustment money, di wage bill of di state go increase by 33% and development go increase di gross monthly salary from 2.827 billion naira to 3.759 billion naira.

According to di new wage structure, worker wey dey collect small money pass for di state, go enjoy 67% increment for dia salary, and workers wey dey middle level from Grade 10 to 14 go enjoy 60% increment for dia salary.

Nigeria senate bin pass di bill to increase di national minimum wage to N30,000 for March dis year.