World leaders for G7 summit don agree to donate moni to help fight fire wey dey burn for Amazon rainforest

French President Emmanuel Macron tok say di G7 kontris go release $22m (£18m).

But President Jair Bolsonaro say Oga Macron plan of "alliance" to "save" di Amazon treat Brazil "as if dem be colony or dem be no man's land".

Heavy fire dey burn for Brazil, especially for di amazon according to di kontri space research agency.

Di funding announcement dey come as leaders of di G7 - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US - dey meet for Biarritz, France.

Macron say dem go release di money "immediately" and e go pay for more fire-fighting planes - and say France go support with military for di region within the next few hours".

According to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), dem don record more dan 75,000 fires for Brazil so far for 2019, most of dem na for di Amazon region.

Di amazon fire mata don cause wahala between Oga Macron and President Bolsonaro im dey accuse di French leader say im attack on di Amazon region dey "unreasonable.

Im write for Twitter say make dem respect Brazil authority- im say im don discuss with Colombia president for dem to come up with "plan" for di Amazon region.

Anoda pesin wey donate money for di Amazon fire na American Actor, Leonardo Di Carprio through Im foundation Earth Alliance. Di Carprio give $5m to local groups and communities as dem dey work to protect di Amazon.