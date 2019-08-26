Image copyright Statues for Equality

One Zimbabwe professor wey teach herself how to read from her brother schoolbook say she shock wen she hear say dem wan put her statue for US.

"I humble-I no believe am," na wetin Tererai Trent tellBBC Focus on Africa. You believe say na me dey stand tall for New York City?"

"We know say 3% of di statues for dis city na women," na wetin Trent tok "My great-grand-mother, my grandmother, my mother - ha! - dem no go ever dream of something like dis".

Ogbonge American celebrity Oprah Winfrey, actress Nicole Kidman, Olympian Gabby Douglas and author Chery na di popular women wey dia statue go stand with Madam Trent outside New York Rockefeller Centre,di official na 26th August.

Who be Tererai Trent?

Madam Trent na professor for health wey dey teach for di Drexel University afta she collect her PhD for US.

Di lecturer wey teacher herself how to read for Zimbabwe also be di founder of Tererai Trent International wey dey bring beta education enta di rural communities dem for Zimbabwe.

She say all her experience for her childhood make her want to do di same for women and girls for communities like her own.

She tell BBC say, "For di whole village, na only men dem fit read and count and almost all di women no fit and no be like say dem no get sense."

She say although dem no gree am go school, she see her brother books, sometin start to dey chook her for bodi.

Na so she make her brother teach am di alphabet come teach herself to read.