Cameroon army di search for die bodi afta ship capsize for Bakassi
Cameroon army deh di search for die bodi of about 90 pipo weh deh fit still bi trapped inside de ship weh e sink for Bakassi.
Na for dia Facebook page weh deh write for August 25 say for night ship, we e komot form Nigeria wit 200 pipo inside bin capsize.
Na so de special unit for Cameroon army weh e di guard petrol for high sea start save de pipo dem wen de ship sink.
"We rescue 107 pipo and three die bodi for woman dem for around Bota for Limbe, Southwest Cameroon", deh write.
Army say deh di still search as some die bodi fit still bi trapped inside de ship.
Tori pipo for Southwest region bin don tok say na de second accident catch fire for Tiko wharf e nova stay.