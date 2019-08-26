Image copyright Facebook/Cameroon Army

Cameroon army deh di search for die bodi of about 90 pipo weh deh fit still bi trapped inside de ship weh e sink for Bakassi.

Na for dia Facebook page weh deh write for August 25 say for night ship, we e komot form Nigeria wit 200 pipo inside bin capsize.

En provenance du Nigeria il avait à son bord plus de 200 passagers et venait du Nigeria et devait accoster à Tiko pic.twitter.com/ZQCCCBymvV — Honneur et Fidélité - Armée Camerounaise (@HonneurFidelite) August 26, 2019

Na so de special unit for Cameroon army weh e di guard petrol for high sea start save de pipo dem wen de ship sink.

"We rescue 107 pipo and three die bodi for woman dem for around Bota for Limbe, Southwest Cameroon", deh write.

Army say deh di still search as some die bodi fit still bi trapped inside de ship.

Tori pipo for Southwest region bin don tok say na de second accident catch fire for Tiko wharf e nova stay.