Image copyright Getty Images Image example Court or no court oh, oga Lai Mohammed say dem go soon bring out more looters list.

Di Nigerian goment say e go do everitin possible to ensure say one engineering firm, Process and Industrial Development Ltd no chop Nigeria assets worth 9.6 billion dollars.

One British court on August 16 bin give di company go ahead to seize Nigeria assets sake of di gbege between dem and goment.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed tell tori pipo say di goment go ensure say e fight di mata to di end and di goment no go lose any of im assets to P&ID

E also explain say di ministry of Justice don also launch criminal investigation into di mata to ensure say dem reveal all di mago-mago wey happun during di contract.

" We go appeal di case and defend di right and protect di assets of di pipo of di Federal Republic of Nigeria", im explain.

P&ID say dem enta 20 years contract wit Nigeria Ministry of Petroleum Resources for 2010 to create gas processing plant wey go refine natural gas to lean gas for Nigeria to power dia electric grid.

But las-las, di contract no come gel and di company cari goment go court for di US and UK to demand compensation.

But Nigeria goment say dem go challenge di mata as di company no get any record say dem cari out any project for Nigeria and secondly, di company dey connive wit some Nigerians and foreign pipo to make Nigeria bleed economically.