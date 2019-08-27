Image copyright Facebook/Cameroon Army

One family for Buea Southwest Cameroon still dey under shock as deh loss four mimbas for dia family for ship accident.

Na for August 25 for around 3:20 pm say deh ship get problem, around boundary wit Nigeria.

"Na ma two sisters and two pikin die for ship accident, we family still bi inside shock. For now, deh komot de die bodi for ma sisters dem. We di still hope say deh go see de two pikin dem, three years twins,", Nkoah Elizabeth Njouh tell BBC Pidgin.

"Na just one week weh deh bin go waka for Nigeria and as deh di kam back de accident happen" e add, as e voice no bi di komot fain.

De ship company Finance and Administrative Manager Nvenakeng Junior say, from de shape for dia V-shape for dia ship e bi possible say some strong wind for fit blow push'am for one side.

E add say for de area, wata no too deep, and distance fit only bi laik only 2 km for de see road weh de ship follow and e bi possible say wit de wind de ship hit sand, but deh di still try for check weti cause de accident.

Some passengers weh deh komot law school tell local media say de accident happen and de for inside 30 minutes de ship capsize.

"Since weh deh start transport pipo between Nigeria nad Cameroon for 1999, na de first taim pipo die for accident, Nvenakeng tok.

De ship staff thank Cameroon army unit, Battalion intervention Rapid, BIR and de Navy for how deh komot witin 45 minutes wen deh get distress call for rescue de passengers.

For now de ship company say e go stop activities for some taim, check tins first before deh go back again but e no bi clear for long.