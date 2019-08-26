Image copyright Instagram/khafi

Big Brother Naija Fans dey react for social media afta Khafi win di Head of House challenge on Monday 26th August.

Khafi win afta she complete di two round puzzle blocks Task wey Big Brother give di housemates, with di victory she get immunity privilege for di week, togeda wit 250 Bet9ja coins, and bonus coins for her team. She choose Tacha to share di head of house bedroom with her.

But her HOH win make plenty pipo tok well-well.

Some fans of di show dey link Khafi HOH win to one former housemate wey don comot.

Skip Twitter post by @_Riddyy Gedoni left the house yesterday, Khafi becomes the Head of House today. Father Lord, I cast away every Gedoni effect in my life from today. Every agent of distraction die by thunder!! #BBNaija — Uncle Riddy🇳🇬 (@_Riddyy) August 26, 2019

While some odas dey tok about anoda housemate, Ike wey say im go like to contest Khafi head of house win and dis fit put am inside trouble but e need to first, get di support of three Housemates.

I swear all I saw was kill monger #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/a6iIMJ43hL — Peace Of Mind (@wealthy_yute) August 26, 2019

Dah really bad, diz is corruption 😥🤔#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/DdFburY99X — Michey miles (@michey1999) August 26, 2019

But some oda pipo dey wonder why di new Head of House Khafi still dey cry since yesterday come reach today even afta she don win dis ogbonge position wey everi house mate dey hustle to get.

Khafi close relationship wit her fellow housemate, Ekpata Gedoni bin don cause plenty tok-tok for social media and even inside di house before on Sunday wey dem evict Gedoni comot from di house.

She dey surprise say pipo like Diane and herself get more fans than Gedoni outside di house.

Afta Sunday Eviction, fourteen housemates still remain for di house only one go win di grand prize of N60 million naira.