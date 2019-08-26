BBNaija: Why Khafi head of house win dey cause serious tok-tok online
Big Brother Naija Fans dey react for social media afta Khafi win di Head of House challenge on Monday 26th August.
Khafi win afta she complete di two round puzzle blocks Task wey Big Brother give di housemates, with di victory she get immunity privilege for di week, togeda wit 250 Bet9ja coins, and bonus coins for her team. She choose Tacha to share di head of house bedroom with her.
But her HOH win make plenty pipo tok well-well.
Some fans of di show dey link Khafi HOH win to one former housemate wey don comot.
While some odas dey tok about anoda housemate, Ike wey say im go like to contest Khafi head of house win and dis fit put am inside trouble but e need to first, get di support of three Housemates.
But some oda pipo dey wonder why di new Head of House Khafi still dey cry since yesterday come reach today even afta she don win dis ogbonge position wey everi house mate dey hustle to get.
Khafi close relationship wit her fellow housemate, Ekpata Gedoni bin don cause plenty tok-tok for social media and even inside di house before on Sunday wey dem evict Gedoni comot from di house.
She dey surprise say pipo like Diane and herself get more fans than Gedoni outside di house.
Afta Sunday Eviction, fourteen housemates still remain for di house only one go win di grand prize of N60 million naira.