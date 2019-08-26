Image copyright Twitter/@NGRPresident

Nigeria goment don tok say di proscribe Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) no get anytin to do wit President Muhammadu Buhari since im land for Yokohama, Japan, today.

Special Adviser to di President on media and Publicity, Femi Adesina advise Nigerians for home and abroad make dem no believe di lie-lie tori wit fake videos of any protest or harassment of di President and his team.

According to di statement wey Femi Adesina bring out, e say "all dis lie-lie tori na di work of 'hate mongers', wey no know say di, di rest of Nigerians don leave dem far behind."

President Buhari bin travel go Japan for di Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) summit.

Oga Femi Adesina say no troublemakers or threat go stop and detract di president not to dey present for di TICAD7 event.

Dis event wey dem don am for Africa and Japan since 1993, go start from Wednesday, August 28 to 30, 2019 with di theme "Africa & Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future,"

President Buhari participation for di TICAD7 go be im second, because e don first attend TICAD6 inside Nairobi, Kenya, for August 2016.

Di President go deliver Nigeria Statement during Plenary Session Three from dia im go appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6.

In addition to bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Abe, di President go also attend some side-events and meet chief executive officers of some Japanese companies wey get huge investments for Nigeria.