Image copyright Getty Images Image example Missy Elliott receive di Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for di 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Grammy winning rapper, Missy Elliott, don receive di Video Vanguard Award for di MTV Video Music Awards wey happun for America.

Dis one dey come afta plenti of her fans don dey ask music giant MTV to give am di award because of her contribution to hip hop and music videos. She be di first female rapper to carri di award.

Different celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Lil Kim, Pharrell and Timbaland pay tribute to di singer on how she don contribute to music and how her videos dey iconic.

Missy Elliott perform some of her hits like Get Your Freak On, Hot Boy, Lose Control and her new single Throwback wey dey from her new EP, Iconology.

She even bring Alyson Stoner come stage, wey be di small pikin wey dey her 'Work It' video.

As she receive di award, pipo dey hail am. Missy show love to all di pipo wey she don work wit through out her career from Timbaland to Hype Williams, Janet Jackson and Laurieann Gibson.

She end her speech as she remember her friend, di singer Aaliyah, wey die for 2001 and dancers around di world.

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award na for musicians wey don do well for music and feem and di award na gold instead of di normal silver one wey oda winners of di night dey carri.

Oda winners of dis year MTV Video Music Awards include Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Normani, Ariana Grande and Li Nas X.

Di MTV Video Music Awards na one of di ogbonge awards for America wey dem dey give pipo wey don release good music videos.