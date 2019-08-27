Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stefflon Don dey fit speak Dutch as she spend her early years for Holland

Plenti tok don dey ontop Stefflon Don and her relationship wit Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

From tok of if dem dey date to di break up rumours wey pipo dey share on social media, e show say kontri pipo dey interested for dia relationship.

But di ogbonge question na, who be Stefflon Don?

She be musician

Stefflon Don (real name, Stephanie Victoria Allen) don dey sing officially since 2015.

She start out to dey sing wit ogbonge American musicians like Jeremih and Lil Yachty before she sign to 54 London wey be label wey dem create for am.

Her song 'Hurtin Me' wey she do wit French Montana enta Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 singles and e reach number 7 for di UK Singles charts. Di single also go platinum and sell over one million copies.

Skip Youtube post by StefflonDonVEVO Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by StefflonDonVEVO Image Copyright StefflonDonVEVO StefflonDonVEVO

You fit currently hear am for Boasty wey be collaboration wit Wiley, Sean Paul and Idris Elba. Di song reach number 11 for di UK Singles Charts.

Di song don dey certified Gold for di United Kingdom as e don sell over 400,000 copies for di kontri.

Skip Youtube post by WileyVEVO Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by WileyVEVO Image Copyright WileyVEVO WileyVEVO

She get plenti accolades

For di short time wen Stefflon Don dey di music scene, she don already get plenti accolades for di industry.

Forbes put am for dia Forbes 30 under 30 list. She also don pass 1 billion streams wit 1 million subscribers for YouTube and over 640 million video views.

She don also get NME and Mobo Award wit BRIT's Critics Choice and Sound Poll nomination. For 2018, she dey among di list of musicians wey dey di XXL's 2018 Freshman class.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stefflon Don win award for Best Female for di MOBO Awards for 2017

She dey speak multiple languages

Even though dem born am for England, her family move to Rotterdam wey dey Netherlands when she dey 4 years old and because of dat she fit speak Dutch.

She return to di UK when she be 14 years old to finish school for London.

Stefflon Don recently release a new single wey she call 'Hit Me Up' as part of her Don Drop Wednesdays project.