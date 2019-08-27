Image copyright Getty Images Image example Katakata for Far North make pipo run for 2015

Thousands of pipo for Cameroon Anglophone regions don run comot from dia house ahead of three-week lockdown wey separatist fighters announce, local tori pipo journal de Cameroun dey report.

Dem say pipo for bus stations for North West and South West dey even drag to enter buses wey don full so dem no go experience di lockdown.

Di separatists announce di lockdown last week to protest against life sentence wey court give ten of dia leaders wey include Julius Sisuku Ayuk Tabe.

Northwest govnor, Adolphe Lele L'Afrique, for national radio deny say pipo no di run away from Northwest region.

E say as holiday don end, pipo especially students di leave wit dia cargo.

For some time now, English speaking Cameroonians say di French-speaking majority dey marginalise dem.

Hundreds don die and nearly five hundred thousand pipo don lose dia houses during months of clashes between separatists and security forces.