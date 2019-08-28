Why dis area for Nigeria dey get 24 hours light

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Power distribution companies for Nigerian don complain say moni pipo dey pay for light dey small

Di Ikeja electricity company wey dey supply light for some areas of Lagos state say if customers ready to pay more, dem go get 24-hours light.

Dis dey come afta tori confam say pipo wey dey live for di Magodo estate of di state, don dey enjoy 24-hours supply since 15 August, 2019.

Felix Ofulue wey be tok-tok pesin for di company say dem get special arrangement wit di estate based on federal goment policy.

Im confam say pipo wey want dis special arrangement gatz ready to "pay more."

"Dem go get dedicated customer service and one team go stand-by to deal wit all dia issues. We dey deal wit organised places at di moment wia e dey easy to sell", im tok.

For pipo wey dey wonda weda dis special arrangement go affect di supply of light to oda areas, oga Ofule say no be so.

"E no get anything to do wit di general supply, e no come from di same source. Plenti investment don enta Magodo for dat kain thing to fit happun.

"For instance, evribodi for Magodo get metres and oda tins like transformers dey.+

"We dey also meet oda customers and we dey hope say by di time wey many of dem get metres, power supply go improve."

Though im no gree tok exactly how much di residents of di estate dey pay, some pipo wey dey live for di area tok for Twitter say dem dey pay double wetin odas dey pay.

For May 2017, Nigerian goment bin introduce policy wey make am possible for groups to fit buy power on special arrangement and pipo bin hail di move as correct one.