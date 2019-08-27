Image copyright Biodun Fatoyinbo/ Instagram Image example Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo bin step aside wen di rape accuse bin hot

Nigeria police say dem go decide weda to grant bail or detain Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (Coza), wey dey dia hand to ansa kweshuns of accuse of rape wey dey im head.

Nigeria police tok-tok pesin, Frank Mba, tell BBC Pidgin say di pastor dey "undergo interrogation" for di criminal investigations department.

Celebrated photographer Busola Dakolo, bin accuse di pastor say im rape her wen she still be pikin for im church. For one viral video, she say di pastor rape her two times for Kwara state.

Pastor Fatoyinbo bin don deny say im do dat kain tin, say im neva rape anybodi for im life.

Since then she and her husband, musician Timi Dakolo, don dey drag di pastor and carri di case put for police hand.

Oga Mba say afta police finish wit pastor Fatoyinbo, dem go check dia "options" of wetin to do wit am, pending di conclusion of investigation.

"We dey very systematic for our investigation. We don do plenti before now but at di moment im dey our hand dey ansa kweshuns," im tell our tori pesin.

Image copyright Busola Dakolo Image example Busola Dakolo na former member of pastor Fatoyinbo church

Protests bin happun for di Abuja and Lagos branches of di church for late June, afta di video of di rape accuse come out.

Some security officials bin show face for di Abuja branch of di church, to block di pipo wey come do di protest.

For July, Busola Dakolo bin say police block her for her house for Lagos, wey make some pipo feel say police way no too pure as dem wan take handle di mata.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo bin step aside from di pulpit for July wen di accuse dey hot and last week di Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, wey be join-bodi of pastors, say im no gree show face to ansa kweshuns for dia panel wey dey torchlight di case.