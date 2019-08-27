Image copyright Promaisidor Ghana Image example Chef Turay say Nigeria jollof still better pass Ghana own

Nigerian contestant for Onga Jollof Battle 2019, Abass Adebukola aka Chef Turay, say she dey expect say she go win de contest but de Ghana rice fail her.

Chef Turay explain say en Ghanaian counterpart get edge over am sake of she bring en own rice which she know people like for Ghana, but she no fit bring anything from Nigeria.

Ghana 24-year-old chef, Sika Mortoo flog en Nigerian counterpart take win de cooking competition.

"I get issues plus de rice, sake of if like I for bring my Nigeria jollof rice. De one I get from Ghana I just manage use am like that but that no be what I want," Chef Turay explain.

Also, she explain say de wind blow en fire off chaw times sake of that de jollof no cook well like how she dey want am.

Chef Turay win de Onga Jollof battle for Nigeria after she beat 13 other contestants to represent de country for de competition.

Ingredients

She talk BBC say she prepare de normal Nigeria party jollof.

She say she use onga chicken take steam en chicken, wey she take onga stew do de jollof rice alongside garlic, onion den tin tomatoes paste.

Rematch

Image copyright Promaisidor Ghana Image example West Africa jollof fit look di same for eye but di difference dey for di tasting

Chef Turay dey ask for rematch where de organisers go allow am use en own rice den spices from Nigeria.

"I dey expect rematch, I know say Nigeria jollof better pass Ghana but she just get edge over me," Chef Turay talk BBC Pidgin.

De Onga Jollof Battle happen dis weekend for Accra as two chefs from Ghana den naija enter battle to find out which country dey prepare de best jollof.

De final results be Ghana jollof 95% and Nigeria jollof which Chef Turay prepare score 75%.

Sika Mortoo carry de cash prize of $2000 home, wey en Nigeria counterpart Chef Turay take home $1000.

De three judges from Ghana, Nigeria den South Africa all vote in favour of Ghana jollof.

Jollof be popular West African meal which dem dey take rice, tomato sauce den other spicy ingredients prepare.