Image copyright Twitter/@USEmbassyAbuja Image example US Embassy Abuja

America don revise dia visa fee policy for Nigerian citizens, from August 29, 2019, Nigerians go need to pay visa issuance fee, or reciprocity fee for all application for non-immigrant visa under B, F, H1B, I, L, and R visa classifications wey dem approve.

America go collect dis new do-me-I-do you fee in addition to di nonimmigrant visa application fee, wey pipo sabi as di MRV fee, wey all applicants dey pay at di time of application.

But di Nigerians wey dia application for nonimmigrant visa no through no go pay dis fee.

Inside statement wey America embassy release, authorities make clear say dis reciprocity and MRV money na non-refundable.

America also clear say di new reciprocity fee na do-me-I-do you sake of say di total cost for U.S. citizen to obtain visa to Nigeria currently high pass di total cost for Nigerian to obtain dat kain visa to di United States. Dem wan use di new reciprocity fee for Nigerian citizens to close di gap.

U.S say na since early 2018 dem don dey engage Nigeria goment to ask dem to change di fees dem dey charge U.S citizens for some certain visa categories but dem no gree. Dem add say na dis wan make dem bring out dis new policy so in line with dia visa laws.

Nigerians go need to pay dis new fee no mata wia dem dey apply from worldwide, and dem go pay am ontop every visa dem collect, including adults and pikin dem wey dem approve visa give.

The new fee