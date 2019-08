Image copyright Getty Images

Di commission wey dey fight wayo and mago-mago mata for Nigeria, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say dem arrest 33 suspected online fraudsters for Owerri, Imo State capital on Monday.

Di tok-tok pesin for di commission, Wilson Uwujaren, explain say EFCC operatives from Abuja and Enugu zonal offices gbab di suspects for dia hideout.

E say among di items wey dem recover from di hand of suspects na; Laptop computers, mobile phones, two Lexus SUV and a Toyota salon car.

EFCC tok say di suspects don make useful statements and dem go charge dem go court as soon as dem complete investigation.

Dis arrest dey come one day afta EFCC announce say dem arrest one Cyber Crime syndicate wey dey specialise for di tiffing of business email inside Benin City, Edo State capital.

Di commission add say di suspect confess say dem go search for dia victims' email address, create wuru-wuru link wey dem dey call phishing and break enta dia email to defraud dem.