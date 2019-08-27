Image copyright EFCC/FBI

Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say di recent collabo wey dem do wit Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) don help to recover $314,000 and N373m from internet fraudsters.

Dis dey happun one week afta America FBI release names of 80 pipo wey dem accuse of yahoo-yahoo and most of di pesin inside di list na Nigerians.

Di acting Chairman for EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, say as dem recover di sum of $314,000, dia Lagos state office help to trace about N373m wey dey different commercial banks.

Oga Magu add say di recent joint operation wey EFCC coordinate, lead to di arrest of 28 pesin plus help dem charge and convict 14 suspects.

"Nine of di suspects dey presently go through trial, while five still dey under investigations."

"Ova 80 cases na im still dey under investigation from di EFCC-FBI joint operations."

Di Lagos state oga for EFCC, Mohammed Rabo, wey tok on behalf of Magu as im adress tori pipo say before di collabo wit FBI, dia Zone don bin launch operation on dia own to catch dis yahoo-yahoo pipo.

Image copyright EFCC Image example Mohammed Rabo, Lagos Zonal Head of EFCC na im speak on behalf of di commission acting chairmo, Ibrahim Magu

"From 2018 come reach now, EFCC launch operation to gbab pipo wey dey put hand for computer-related frauds, and dis result to ova 200 arrests, 130 convictions and di recovery plenti big-big cars and properties wey we suspect say na money from di crime, dis pipo use take buy dem."

Oga Magu call on tori pipo and oda important agency to join hand wit EFCC to make di fight against internet mago-mago dey successful.