Heavy rains open deadi bodi graves for Kano cemetery

Image copyright Muhammad Sani Image example Muslims for Nigeria dey wrap deadi bodi inside mat before dem bury

Heavy rains dey make graves open for some cemeteries for Kano state, northern Nigeria and families of those wey don die no dey happy.

Dis year 10 graves for di Rimin Kebe area open afta heavy rains on Monday.

Kano na state wey majority of di pipo na Muslims and dia style na to bury wit sand, leaves and mud use cover di deadi bodi. But wen heavy rain fall, some of di graves dey sink or open as most of di cemeteries no get beta drainage.

Sani Saleh wey dey live for di area tell BBC Pidgin say residents observe say some legs and hands of deadi bodi dey exposed as rain wash off di top of di graves.

Im say pipo join hands togeda to cover di corpses.

"Dis no be di first time wey something like dis dey happun and e don tey wey we dey beg for assistance from goment or individuals wey get moni", im tok.

Di same issue happun for Tudun Murtala and Kofar Mazugal cemeteries wia flooding expose dead bodi for graves wey dey di area.

Auwalu Inuwa, chairman for Kano state grave diggers join-bodi, say di problem dey affect all cemeteries wey dey di state.

Im say di style of burying for di state and di kain sand dem get dey make am easy for heavy rain to fit wash di sand comot.

Former special adviser to Kano govnor on graveyard mata, Alhajiji Nagoda, say di solution na to build beta drainage systems for di cemeteries and also fence dem well.

"Sometimes you go see cows or donkeys enta inside dey chop grass, dis kain tin no good.

"Wetin dey happun dey very sad because at di end of di day all of us go enta graves so we suppose dey show concern on wetin dey happun", im tok.