Court adjourn case of Cameroon soldiers for 'killing video'

Image copyright Facebook Image example Di video bin shock many pipo wey e come out and Cameroon goment deny say no be dia soldiers

Cameroon military court adjourn case for soldiers weh deh suspect say kill mami and pikin dem for Far North.

Court no shiddon, deh no give any reason, just anoda notice say deh push de case for number 16 day for September.

Before de notice deh no gree make journalists enta, say make deh go take accreditation but later adjourn de case.

For 2018, video komot for how soldiers di take two mami dem wit dia pikin go shoot dem as deh say deh get connection wit Boko Haram.

Na de number two taim weh deh di adjourn de case afta number 19 day for August weh court bin adjourn de case because free hall no bin dey.

Deh seven soldiers go answer accuse say deh join hand for kill, no follow law and connive for kill.

Dem no support media player for your device Di Cameroon soldiers wey kill dis woman

Wen wowo video for killing bin komot for 2018, Cameroon authorities bin first deny say no bi dia army and say de killing no bin bi na for kontri.

But rights group Amnesty International komot proof say na Cameroon army.

For 2018, BBC use technology for investigate and de killings, put de correct year weh deh kill for 2015 for de documentary Anatomy of a Killing.

Den authorities tok afta say deh arrest de seven soldiers weh deh kill de mami and pikin dem.

De rights group di call on Cameroon authorities for make sure say de soldiers weh deh kill two mami and two pikin no run from punishment.

Amnesty di warn Cameroon authorities for make sure say no army personnel weh deh bi part for de killing no escape punishment.

Deh di hope say de trial go bi de first step for get justice for de pipo weh deh die and dia families.

Amnesty say Cameroon authorities di play big part for fight Boko Haram, but say de di violent human rights for pipo suppose protect.