Sowore go remain for detention as court bone im case

Image copyright Other Image example Oga Sowore bin contest to be Nigeria president for 2019

Court for Nigeria capital Abuja no gree change ruling wey order di kontri secret police to keep #RevolutionNow leader Omoleye Sowore for 45 days.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo bin earlier dis month, give di Department of State Services (DSS) order to fit keep oga Sowore for dia hand as dem dey investigate am. Dem bin arrest am few days to one protest im bin wan lead, and wen dem carri am go court na terrorism laws dem take hold am.

Na dat one make Sowore lawyer, Femi Falana, to carri di case go court make dem torchlight weda e dey legal to keep am for 45 days under terrorism laws.

But Justice Evelyn Maha wey hear dia mata on Wednesday, say na bad tin for her to torchlight ruling of court wey get di same power as her own. She say make dem go back to Justice Taiwo wey bin give di order, to kontinu di mata.

Justice Taiwo bin ask Sowore and im camp to return back to court on di 21 September regarding di case.