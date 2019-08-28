Why red wine dey good for your belle

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di researches say even if red wine good e no mean say pipo go drink am anyhow

Researchers don find out say Red wine fit good for belle as e dey increase di number of different types of beta bacteria wey dey dia.

According to King's College London team, di benefit of drinking red wine come from polyphenols - compound wey white wine, beer and cider drink get in less quantity.

Dem say one glass everi two weeks, dey enough to make difference, but dem still add say dis one no mean say you go dey drink am anyhow.

Dis polyphenols dey present for di red grapes wey dem use make di wine and dey help serve as fuel for useful microbes wey dey live inside di stomach.

Di polyphenols also dey inside fruits and vegetables.

One of di researcher, Dr Caroline Le Roy, say: "If pesin need choose one drink wey alcohol dey inside per day, red wine na di one to pick as e dey good for di microbes wey dey belle".

She say dis go help weight gain and risk of heart disease problem but pipo "no need to drink am everi day, but wit moderation," na so she tok.