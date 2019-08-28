Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria corruption police bin freeze three accounts wey Lagos state open wen Ambode be govnor

Di committee wey di Lagos state lawmakers setup to investigate former govnor Akinwunmi Ambode, say no be bad belle dem wan do.

Chairman of di committee, Fatai Mojeed, tell di BBC say di torchlight wey dem dey do into di 820 buses wey oga Ambode goment carri big moni buy na di duty of lawmakers.

Im say dem no get anything against Ambode, di one-term govnor of Lagos state wey stay office between 2015 and 2019.

"No be mata of say we dey witch-hunt anybody, na our duty we dey do as e dey for di constitution", oga Mojeed bin tok.

Na on Tuesday di state lawmakers during plenary session decide say dem wan know why oga Ambode spend moni ontop something wey dem no approve.

One lawmaker, Gbolahan Yishawu say: "For di 2018 and 2019 budgets, di state goment propose N24 Billion and N7 Billion respectively, but dem no get approval," according to wetin tori pipo Premium Times say im tok.

Im add say di state goment still go ahead to import 820 buses wit N7bn and out of dem, 520 still dey wait clearance for di ports.

All dis dey happun small time afta tori comot say Nigeria corruption police EFCC bin dey torchlight oga Ambode for mata wey also relate to big moni.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Traffic we plenti for Lagos make goment chook hand inside big buses wey fit carri plenti pipo at once

On why di lawmakers - wey as at January dis year bin wan impeach di govnor - come dey investigate di mata now, oga Mojeed say na because na just now di "house see say im [Ambode] violate di budget."

And besides, im say di deal happun "towards di end of last year (2018) enta dis year (2019)."

Oga Mojeed say as far di lawmakers dey concerned, dem no release moni for di bus for 2017 and 2018 but if any moni comot, di investigation wey dem wan begin now go expose am.