Dis year alone, EFCC say for Ibadan zone dem don nab 263 suspects for yahoo-yahoo and out of dem get 111 convictions.

Nigeria corruption police EFCC say dem dey torchlight di pipo wey America goment accuse of yahoo-yahoo, wey dey hide for di kontri, tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria dey report.

EFCC oga for Ibadan, south-west Nigeria, Friday Ebelo, say im agency dey do collabo wit Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to gada information on di nearly 80 Nigerian suspects.

Oga Ebelo say di operation na to know di kain leg work wey di pipo wey dey Nigeria dey epp di US-based suspects to do across di kontri.

E say some of di information wey dem gada na im make dem catch one ogbonge yahoo-yahoo suspect, Ajayi Gbenga Festus, wey dem accuse say don make up to N75m dis year alone and wey over N223 million of mago-mago moni done enta im Nigerian bank account.

EFCC believe say Festus na di main pesin wey dey epp di suspects abroad to collect moni for Nigeria.

