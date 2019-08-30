Image copyright Getty Images

Di oga patapata of Police for Nigeria don order make helicopters begin patrol major cities for di South-West and North-West of di kontri.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu say dis new move na to counter di high rate of crime wey don dey Nigeria.

Helicopters no be common tin wey police dey use patrol for di West African kontri although from time to time di police dey use am.

Di 29 August statement wey di police release on di mata no tok whether di helicopter patrols go happun every day or say how officers go stop crime for land from air.

Di police say dia air-wing operational base for Abuja go serve di Abuja - Kaduna highways and di states for North-West and North-Central while di new base for Ondo State go serve di nearby states and express ways for di South-West.

Afta jaguda pipo bin kill di daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti wey be di leader of one major Yoruba social group for highway, Vice-presido Yemi Osinbajo come out to announce say di federal goment go put soldiers for highway to reduce kidnapping and kill-kill for di kontri.

In recent times, crimes like robbery and kidnapping don increase well well for major inter-city roads for Nigeria.

But di police also ask pipo to dey calm once di operation start.

"Di Force dey ask citizens make dem no fear but to kontinu to do dia lawful businesses as di air patrol na to improve di security of lives and property," according to di statement wey police PRO Frank Mba comot.