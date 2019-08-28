Image copyright Getty Images Image example Harvard University say dem dey try to resolve di mata before classes begin on September 3

America authorities drive one 17 years old Harvard University student back to im kontri because of social media post wey im Facebook friends do.

Ismail Ajjawi bin just get admission for Harvard but US authorities no gree make im enta dia kontri as e land for America.

Ismail wey be Palestinian but im dey live for Lebanon, say US authorities qweshion am for hours afta im land for Boston airport on Friday.

E say dem come cancel im visa afta immigration officials search im phone and laptop.

Upon say Ismail protests say e no get anytin to do with di post from im Facebook friends, immigration officials still tok say e dey "inadmissible" - dat na say dem no fit allow am enta US.

Tori pipo Washington Post report say Ismail tok for one statement say:

"One immigration officer claim say she find pipo wey post political points of view wey dey against di US for my friends list inside Facebook".

"I reply say I no get any business wit those posts and I no like, share or comment for di post and I tell her say e no good for dem to hold me responsible for wetin odas post."

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) tok-tok pesin Michael McCarthy say dem make dis decision "based on informate wey dem discover during di CBP inspection".

Oga McCarthy no gree tok more than dat about di mata, e say di mata na confidential one.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example US immigration no gree make Harvard student enta dia kontri because of im friend facebook post

Ismail wey bin get scholarship to study for US, don return back go Lebanon.

Harvard tok say "di university dey work closely wit di student family and important authorities to settle dis mata" before class go start for September 3.

One US non-profit organisation also don provide legal assistance assistance to Ismail.

For June, US Department of State bin tok say nearly all applicants for US visas need to submit dia social media details under di new rules wey dem adopt.

Dem say travellers go submit social media names and five years worth of email address and phone numbers.