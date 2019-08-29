Jaguda pipo kill, burn reverend father for Taraba

Image copyright Getty Images

Police for Nigeria say dem dey investigate di burning and killing of one Catholic Priest for Takum Local Goment Area for Taraba State.

Tok-tok pesin for police for Taraba State, David Misal tell BBC Pidgin say, "we dey aware say jaguda pipo attack one Reverend father for di state kill am, come burn am for im motor, our detectives dey work on di mata."

Tori be say Reverend Father David Tanko bin dey go Takum for peace meeting with oda religious leaders to find solution for di Tiv/Jukun Crisis for di area wen dem attack am.

Ethnic fight-fight and kill-kill for Taraba State between di don dey for some time now between di Tivs and Jukuns for di state.

E never too tey wey dem kill two pipo for Wukari local goment area ontop di crisis.

Meanwhile di Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba don call for calm for di state say di Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu don order di Taraba Police Force to make sure say dem find who get hand for di attack even as dem follow tell di Catholic Church sorry.