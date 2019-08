If anytin bore her, she dey always tok her mind, dis na Lydia Forson for una.

Inside di correct Accra weather, we siddon gist wit di Ghana actress and chill sotey we no wan comot.

Forson follow BBC Pidgin tok plenti tins from Naija jollof rice to di question wey she don tire to hia for pipo mouth for our feature, Question Till Mouth Pain You.