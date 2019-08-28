Image example Di House of Commons fit dey empty for five weeks if di extended suspension happun

Inside one move wey shock pipo on Wednesday morning, Britain new Prime Minister Boris Johnson set up di motion to suspend Parliament for UK- wey mean say di time wey di MPs get to debate Brexit, how UK wan comot di European Union, go reduce.

Mr Johnson wan start new parliamentary session with fresh programme from October 14. Instead of di normal three-week autum break, parliament go end now for September 10.

But dis wan no be normal break because Mr Johnson dey cut di session short at a critical time.

Politicians for different side of di Brexit debate for UK don call am coup.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow call am "constitutional outrage". Di speaker wey no dey too open mouth ontop political announcements say no mata wetin dem say, di purpose of suspending di Parliament now na to stop lawmakers to debate Brexit and perform dia duty to di kontri.

Oda pipo wey don chook mouth inside di mata na Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wey say: "To suspend di Parliament no dey acceptable, wetin di PM dey try do na to try force a no deal." Corbyn add say MPs go try prevent am.

Image copyright EPA Image example Mr Johnson, wey be one of di key figures inside di 'the Leave campaign,' promise to complete Brexit "do or die" - with or without deal.

Wetin e mean?

To shut down Parliament wey also mean - prorogation - dey happun afta di prime minister go don advise di Queen to do am.

Parliament dey normally dey suspended - for a short period before dem begin new session.

Parliamentary sessions normally dey last one year, but di current one done dey on now for more dan two years - ever since di June 2017 election.

When Parliament dey suspended, no debates and votes go happun - and most laws wey dem never pass finish for Parliament go die natural death.

Dis one dey different to "dissolving" Parliament - wia all MPs dey give up dia seats to campaign for general election.

If dis suspension happun as expected, Parliament go close down for 23 working days.

MPs need to approve dates to go on break, recess, but dem no fit block suspension.

Boris Johnson secure im place inside No 10 with promise say im go do whatever it take to leave di EU by October, sabi pipo say dis im action fit satisfy many pipo wey support am. Even though plenty politicians no gbadun am.

Image copyright PA Media Image example Di Queen no dey chook mouth inside frontline politics

Wetin go happun next?

Parliament go go back work next Tuesday afta which dem go match break. If Mr Johnson get im way, parliament go return on 14 October, two and a half weeks before UK suppose comot EU.

However, if di lawmakers pass no vote of confidence before September 10, general election fit happun for October.

Mr Johnson, wey be one of di key figures inside di 'the Leave campaign,' promise to complete Brexit "do or die" - with or without deal.

However, most opposition members of Parliament (MPs) and many from di governing Conservative Party no wan comot EU without deal. Dem dey fear say e go damage di British economy, increase prices and limit access to di UK biggest market.