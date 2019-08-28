Nigeria don reduce visa fee for Americans

Image copyright Twitter/@USEmbassyAbuja Image example US Embassy Abuja

Nigeria don reduce visa fees for American citizens wey wan travel come Nigeria.

Dis one dey come after America announce yesterday say Nigerians go pay wetin dem call visa issuance fee in addition to di regular visa fee wey dem gats pay. Dem tok say na sake of say di total cost for U.S. citizen to obtain visa to Nigeria currently high pass di total cost for Nigerian to obtain dat kain visa to di United States.

Di visa issuance fee or reciprocity fee as dem call am na to close di gap.

For statement wey di Federal Ministry of Interior release dem tok say dem don dey engage America embassy on di mata before and dem even set up committee to conclude on di mata. Dem add say di committee don even submit report but na di transition process for di ministry na im delay di process.

Di Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola don tok say make dem reduce di visa fee as di committee don recommend. Nigeria Immigration Service go start to dey implement di new fee wey be USD 150 from di 29th August, 2019.