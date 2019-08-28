Image copyright Government of Nigeria Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and Benin Republic President Patrice Talon for TICAD7 summit for Japan

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say di reason for di partial closing of Nigeria border with Benin Republic na sake of di massive smuggling activities, especially of rice, wey dey happun for dia.

Buhari give di reason during im tok-tok with di President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, during di Seventh Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7), wey dey happun for Yokohama, Japan on Wednesday.

President Buhari, wey express great concern ova di smuggling of rice, say e dey threaten wetin e administration done achieve with dia agricultural policies.

According to am, "Now wey our people for di rural areas dem dey go back to dia farms, and di kontri don save money wey dem for spend to dey import rice with di kontri scarce foreign reserves, we no fit allow smuggling of di product on large scale like dat to continue."

The Nigerian President say di limited closure of di kontri western border na to allow Nigeria security forces develop strategy on how to fight di smuggling.

Presido Buhari wey dey respond to di concern wey President Talon raise ontop how im pipo dey suffer because of di closure say im don take note and e go consider make dem open am again in di nearest future.

Buhari add say im go soon call meeting with im colleagues dem from Benin and Niger Republics to decide correct policies to stop di kain smuggling wey dey happun for di border.