Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Police

Di Kaduna State Police Command don confam di release of di three students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria wey dem kidnap along Kaduna - Abuja express road.

Di Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo tell BBC Pidgin say dem secure di release of di students today and dem don unite dem with dia families.

Yakubu say dem don free three oda pipo among di six wey dem kidnap for di same road on August 26, 2019. Yakubu add say investigation dey go on to rescue di remaining pipo and arrest di suspects.

According to di police, di incident happun afta armed men wey wear military uniform stop one bus wey carry passengers near Masari village along Kaduna-Abuja express way, open fire for di motors wey dey road, come kidnap six pipo on Monday.

Di Dean of student affairs of di Ahmadu Bello university for Zaria Kaduna, Professor Yahaya Bambale bin confam di incident to BBC Pidgin earlier on Wednesday say, kidnappers bin gbab three of dia students from di Faculty of Law but security pipo dey chook eye for di mata.